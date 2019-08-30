‘Bosch’ Casts Abby Brammell; Jaleel White Joins ‘The Big Show Show’

Abby Brammell (9-1-1, The Unit) has booked a recurring role on the upcoming sixth season of Amazon’s Bosch. Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, Bosch stars Titus Welliver as homicide Detective Harry Bosch, Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch and Lance Reddick as Deputy Chief Irvin Irving. Brammell will play Heather Strout, a tough, smart, blue-collar woman who may or may not be mixed up in some of her husband’s issues. Developed for television by The Wire alum and co-showrunner Eric Overmyer, Bosch is executive produced by Henrik Bastin (The 100 Code), Pieter Jan Brugge (Heat), Connelly, Elle Johnson (Finding Carter) John Mankiewicz (House of Cards), Daniel Pyne (Backstabbing For Beginners), Overmyer, Bo Stehmeier and James Baker. Welliver also serves as Producer. Brammell recently recurred on Fox’s 9-1-1 and recently guest-starred on S.W.A.T., Pearson and Unsolved. She is repped by Global Artists Agency and Rob Gomez Management.

Family Matters alum Jaleel White has booked a recurring role on Netflix’s The Big Show Show, a half-hour multi-camera family comedy series starring WWE superstar Big Show (real name Paul Wight). In The Big Show Show, when the teenage daughter of Big Show (Wight), a retired world-famous WWE Superstar, comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention. White will recur as Terry. His recent TV credits include Me, Myself and I, and guest roles on Fresh Off the Boat and Family Reunion. He’s repped by Mavrick Artists Agency and Snyder Management.