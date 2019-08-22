‘Bosch’: Carter MacIntyre, Adam J. Harrington & Terrence Terrell To Recur On Amazon Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Carter MacIntyre (Benched), Adam J. Harrington (Dirty John) and Terrence Terrell (Giants) are set for a recurring roles on the upcoming sixth season of Amazon’s Bosch.

Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, Bosch stars Titus Welliver as homicide Detective Harry Bosch, Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch and Lance Reddick as Deputy Chief Irvin Irving.

MacIntyre will play Clifford Maxwell,an FBI agent who is working on a case in Bosch’s district that involves the theft of a toxic chemical. Harrington will portray Jack Brenner, an FBI special agent in charge of the investigation into a murder on Bosch’s turf who hopes to cooperate with Bosch in an exchange for information. Terrell will play Marvel, a Jamaican gangster.

Developed for television by The Wire alum and co-showrunner Eric Overmyer, Bosch is executive produced by Henrik Bastin (The 100 Code), Pieter Jan Brugge (Heat), Connelly, Elle Johnson (Finding Carter) John Mankiewicz (House of Cards), Daniel Pyne (Backstabbing For Beginners), Overmyer, Bo Stehmeier and James Baker. Welliver also serves as Producer.

MacIntyre recently recurred in Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle and can also be seen in the Lionsgate feature Hunter Killer alongside Gary Oldman and Gerard Butler. He was a series regular on NBC’s Undercovers, Bravo’s Drop Dead Diva and most recently USA’s Benched. Carter is repped by Greene & Associates and LINK Entertainment.

Harrington’s recent television credits include guest-starring roles on Dirty John, Shooter, Turn, The Rookie, Daytime Divas, among others. He is repped by Artists & Representatives and Wright Entertainment.

Terrell won a Daytime Emmy for supporting actor in a digital series for Issa Rae’s Giants. He recently wrapped arcs on new Will Packer comedy Bigger and The First Wives Club for BET+. He is repped by Principal Entertainment and INSURGE-Ent.