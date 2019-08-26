‘Boomerang’ Promotes RJ Walker and Brittany Inge To Series Regulars

EXCLUSIVE: Actors RJ Walker and Brittany Inge have been upped to series regulars on the Lena Waithe and Halle Berry produced romantic dramedy Boomerang on BET.

Based on the iconic ’90s romantic comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Berry and produced by Paramount Television, Boomerang takes place about 25 years after the events of Marcus Graham’s (who was played by Eddie Murphy in the original feature. It centers on Marcus and Angela Lewis’s (played by Berry in the film) daughter Simone Graham (Tetona Jackson) and Bryson Broyer (son of Jaqueline Broyer, who was played by Robin Givens in the movie). The two are making moves as marketing professionals — like their parents. While they attempt to step out of their parents’ shadows, they try to navigate the terrain of relationships with their friends.

Walker plays David Wright, a Wall Street guy turned preacher with a strong moral compass. Fastidious about his looks, he feels well beyond his 26 years. Inge plays Crystal Garrett, a Type-A Southern belle, Crystal works in advertising with Bryson and is one of Simone’s best friends. She can be buttoned up, but she always speaks her mind. Crystal was married to David when she was younger. The series also stars Leland Martin and Lala Milan.

Boomerang wrapped its first season in April and was renewed for a second season along with the Soul Train musical drama American Soul starring Sinqua Walls (Power, The Breaks) as a young Don Cornelius. Boomerang is set to return in 2020.

Walker’s credits include Amazon’s Hand of God and Amy Poehler’s feature comedy Wine Country as well as FX’s Atlanta and Baskets. He can be seen next in the thriller The Spinning Man opposite Pierce Brosnan, Guy Pierce and Minnie Driver. He is repped by Artists First and APA.

Inge’s credits include Atlanta, Dynasty, The Resident, Survivor’s Remorse, Love Is ____ as well as the feature film The Hate You Give. She is repped by Buchwald.