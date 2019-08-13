Crime Thriller ‘Body Brokers’ Adds Jessica Rothe, Owen Campbell, Thomas Dekker and More

EXCLUSIVE: John Swab’s the opioid-epidemic crime thriller Body Brokers has added Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day, the forthcoming HBO Max series Delilah), Owen Campbell (The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Super Dark Times), Thomas Dekker (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, A Nightmare on Elm Street), Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction, The Mask) and Sam Quartin (Let Me Make You a Martyr, Run With the Hunted) to the cast that includes the previously announced stars Melissa Leo, Michael K. Williams, Frank Grillo, Alice Englert and Jack Kilmer.

Body Brokers is the true and untold story of the multibillion-dollar drug and alcohol treatment scheme where former drug addicts and dealers become millionaires as fly-by-night “body brokers”, recruiting other addicts to seek treatment and selling these patients off to facilities paying the highest price.

Rothe will play a treatment center technician and new love interest of Utah (Kilmer). Campbell, Dekker, Greene and Quartin will portray patients and workers within the treatment center and addiction services facilities.

Additionally, the independent production and finance company One Two Twenty Entertainment, founded by entrepreneur Kathryn M. Moseley, will come on board to co-finance the film. The project is being produced by Jeremy M. Rosen (Dog Eat Dog, Charlie Says), Robert Ogden Barnum (Margin Call, All is Lost) as well as Swab for Roxwell Films. Moseley will serve as executive producer for One Two Twenty Entertainment.

Rothe is repped by WME and Authentic Talent & Literary Management, Campbell is repped by Innovative Artists, Dekker is repped by Innovative Artists and MGMT Entertainment, and Greene is repped by Gregg Edwards Management. Moseley is repped by Ramo Law. CAA Media Finance is handling domestic sales for the film.

The film is shooting in Oklahoma.