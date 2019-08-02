Bob Harper Will Host USA Network Reboot Of ‘The Biggest Loser’ In 2020

Health and fitness expert Bob Harper, who appeared on 17 seasons of The Biggest Loser on NBC, will host the reboot of the show coming to USA Network in 2020. Harper appeared Friday at Rockefeller Plaza in a Today segment to make the announcement.

“I’ve learned a lot over the last two years since suffering a heart attack,” Harper said in a press release. “I know more than ever that it’s about overall health and living your absolute best life inside and out, plus finding ways to overcome the everyday obstacles that we all face. That is what we are doing with the show. We are going to be changing lives and it is going to be big.”

Asked on Today about criticism about the original run of the show as “fat-shaming,” Harper said the reboot will take a new angle on weight loss.

“We’re really trying to approach it in a different way,” he said. “We want to help people while they’re on the show and then when they go home, the after-care is super-important.”

Harper will be joined by new trainers during the 10-episode season produced by Endemol Shine North America, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

When the reboot was announced in May, USA said the revamped version of the series will feature men and women competing not only to lose weight but to improve their overall well-being. Each episode will feature a team of experts including a trainer, chef and life coach who will help guide the contestants as they embark on the biggest transformations of their lives.