UPDATED, 11:03 AM: The plane will be arriving two weeks later. Sony said today that Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island has moved to a February 28 release date, vacating its slated February 14 bow. The creepshow is vacating the busy Valentine’s Day frame and now is set to face only one other wide opener, United Artists’ hidden-camera prank comedy Bad Trip. Fantasy Island exits a frame in which it would have bowed against Fox’s The King’s Man, Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog, Universal’s The Photgraph and XLI41’s What About Love.

PREVIOUSLY, December 1: Sony has booked Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island for a Feb. 28, 2020 opening and so far that’s a smart date because there isn’t any other major studio competition scheduled then (yet).

Both studios are co-financing and producing the feature take on the ABC ’70s/80s series from Truth or Dare director Jeff Wadlow.

Michael Pena plays Mr. Roarke, the host of the enigmatic isle. Crazy Rich Asians’ Jimmy O. Yang also stars while Lucy Hale, who also starred in Truth or Dare, plays one of the guests who is anxious to see her fantasy realized. Roarke warns guests that they should never bank on what they fantasize.

While a completely different movie, Blumhouse launched their blockbuster and ultimate Oscar winner Get Out in the final weekend of February 2017 debuting to $33.3M, and ultimate domestic B.O. of $176M.