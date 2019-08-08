‘Bluff City Law’ Gets Backup Script Order By NBC

NBC has commissioned six additional scripts from new legal drama Bluff City Law starring Jimmy Smits.

It is a very early vote of confidence for the series, which is now filming its second episode, based on the strength of the completed 5-6 scripts. Usually backup scripts are ordered around the premiere or after a few airings.

Bluff City Law, from The Brave creator Dean Georgaris and producer David Janollari, has an initial order for 10 episodes, three less than the standard 13-episode broadcast pickups, as networks continue to tinker with order sizes to accommodate their scheduling needs.

Co-created by Georgaris and Michael Aguilar and written by Georgaris, Bluff City Law, whose additional script order was first reported by THR, is a character-driven drama that follows the lawyers of an elite Memphis firm that specializes in the most controversial landmark civil rights cases. Led by legendary lawyer Elijah Strait (Smits) and his brilliant daughter, Sydney Keller (Caitlin McGee), they take on the toughest David-and-Goliath cases while navigating their complicated relationship.