Seann William Scott’s Blumhouse Horror Thriller ‘Bloodline’ Gets Release Date In Momentum Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Momentum Pictures has acquired North American rights to Bloodline, the Blumhouse horror thriller that stars Seann William Scott. The pic, directed by Henry Jacobson, who co-wrote the screenplay with Avra Fox-Lerner and Will Honley, will now hit theaters day-and-date with digital on September 20.

Scott plays Evan, who values family above all else — anyone who gets between him, his wife, and newborn son learns that the hard way. But when it comes to violent tendencies, it seems the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Mariela Garriga, Dale Dickey and Kevin Carroll also star.

“I am so proud to be a part of this film with such an exceptional cast and crew,” said Scott, who most recently co-starred on the CBS drama series Lethal Weapon and the hockey comedy Goon: Last of the Enforcers. “Bloodline is such a departure from my previous roles. It was so great to work on a character with so many dimensions, challenging me as an actor to do something I have never done before in terms of tone.”

Jason Blum produced with Adam Hendricks, John Lang and Greg Gilreath. Jennifer Dong, Figo Li, Couper Samuelson, Emma Tammi and Zac Locke are executive producers. Dylan Wilcox, SVP Acquisitions for eOne’s Momentum Pictures, negotiated the deal with ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers.

“Bloodline is a visceral, stylized, elevated horror film that we cannot wait to sink our teeth into,” Momentum SVP Content Ian Goggins said. “Seann Williams Scott delivers a stellar performance — his magnetic presence shows his versatility as an actor. Henry and the entire filmmaking team created something very special that we can’t wait to share.”