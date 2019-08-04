Blink-182 Concert And Other Events Cancelled In El Paso Following Mass Shooting

On Saturday, the band’s Mark Hoppus tweeted that they were “locked down” in their El Paso hotel a few miles from the Cielo Vista Mall, site of the mass shooting. Hoppus said he had planned to go the mall that day.
Lil Wayne, Blink-182’s co-headliner on most dates of the tour, was performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Saturday.
Elsewhere in El Paso, the Humane Society of El Paso has postponed its “Be a Star, Save a Life” telethon. The annual event will be rescheduled to next Saturday, August 10, beginning at 4:00 p.m.
The El Paso Locomotive soccer team of the USL Championship league postponed its game scheduled for Saturday night.. “In light of today’s tragedy, tonight’s Locomotive match will be postponed until further notice,” the team tweeted. “More information will be disseminated once available.”
Also postponed was the El Paso County Parks & Recreation concert event Boogie After Sunset with Fungi Mungle. No rescheduling date has been set.