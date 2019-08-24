Blake Lively’s ‘The Rhythm Section’ Moved From Pre-Thanksgiving To 2020

Paramount Pictures has moved back the release of its Blake Lively thriller — again. The Rhythm Section, which had been set to open November 22, the weekend before Thanksgiving, now is set for January 31.

It’s the second release date change this year for the Reed Morano-directed spy film, which still has not generated a trailer. Back in January, IM Global and EON’s femme spy pic was moved from its original February 22 slot to the one it just vacated.

Lively plays a woman who is on a path of self-destruction after her family dies in a plane crash — a flight that she was supposed to be on. After being told by a journalist that the crash was an act of terror covered up by intelligence agencies, and then watching that journalist get killed, the woman’s anger awakens a new sense of purpose, and she rises to uncover the truth by adapting the identity of an assassin to track down those responsible. The new and lethal Stephanie Patrick is on a mission to fill the void between what she knows and what she is told.

The movie, whose production was halted for several months after Lively injured her hand during filming, now will open against United Artists’ Gretel and Hansel. It had been set to battle Disney’s Frozen 2, Sony’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and STX’s 21 Bridges on that busy pre-Thanksgiving frame.