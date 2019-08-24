‘Black Panther’ Sequel Gets 2022 Release Date

Disney announced at the D23 Expo on Saturday that it has set May 6, 2022, as the release date for Black Panther 2. Director Ryan Coolger, who returns to helm and write the sequel to the No. 4-grossing film of all time in North America, revealed the news onstage at the Anaheim Convention Center alongside Marvel’s Kevin Feige.

Coogler’s return was confirmed in October as details of the sequel emerged after the original became a massive hit, grossing $1.35 billion at the worldwide box office. It’s No. 11 on the all-time list globally.

The success made a follow-up movie a given; Marvel usually signs its key cast to deals involving multiple movies because of the scope of its cinematic universe. Chadwick Boseman starred in the first pic along with Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Latitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Forest Whitaker and Sterling K. Brown.

The film won three Oscars — for Ruth E. Carter’s costume design, Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart’s production design and Ludwig Göransson’s original score. Carter and Beachler were the first people of color ever to win in their respective categories.

