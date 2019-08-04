Characters from Black Lightning will appear for the first time in The CW’s superhero crossover event Crisis of Infinite Earths. This comes as the youth-skewing network unveiled TX details for the five episodes that run over two quarters.

In addition to Black Lightning stars, Kevin Conroy, who voices Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series will be making a special appearance.

The crossover event will take place over three nights in December and on one evening in January. Supergirl’s episode will air Sunday December 8, Batwoman’s ep will air Monday December 9 and The Flash will help out Tuesday December 10, while Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will appear on Tuesday January 14.

The crossover will link the final season of Arrow, the original brand that lends its name to the Arrowverse collective, with the inaugural season of Batwoman, a character (played by Ruby Rose) introduced in “Elseworlds,” the CW superhero mythology’s previous crossover event.

The season finale of The Flash followed in the footsteps of the Arrow finale, which pointed toward Crisis on Infinite Earths.

The crossover event shares its name with the landmark 12-issue DC Comics series that was published in the 1980s and essentially reset the DC mythology by scuttling decades worth of characters and dense thicket of a canon built haphazardly by the month by hundreds of writers over decades.

The new was unveiled by by Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW Network during the TCA summer press tour.