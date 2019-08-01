‘Black-ish’: Loretta Devine To Recur In Season 6 Of ABC Series

Emmy winner Loretta Devine has been tapped for a recurring role opposite Laurence Fishburne on the upcoming sixth season of ABC’s praised comedy series black-ish.

Season 6 picks up following a season of change for the Johnson family and Pops (Fishburne) will be surprising everyone when he introduces Lynette, played by Devine, as his new fiancée.

Created by Kenya Barris, black-ish stars Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy.

Newly named showrunner Courtney Lilly will executive produce with Barris, Gail Lerner, Lindsey Shockley, Peter Saji, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. Jonathan Groff and Kenny Smith are consulting producers. The series is produced by ABC Studios.

Devine won an outstanding guest actress Emmy for her role as Adele on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. She currently stars on Netflix’s Family Reunion and will be seen in Starz’s upcoming drama series P-Valley. On the big screen, Devine will next be seen alongside Ellen Burstyn in Never Too Late. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Essential Talent Management.

Black-ish returns for season 6 on Tuesday, September 24 in its new 9:30 PM timeslot on ABC.