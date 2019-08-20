‘Black-ish’: Jeff Meacham Upped To Series Regular For Season 6 Of ABC Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: There will be more crazy antics ahead at Stevens & Lido, Dre’s ad agency. Jeff Meacham, who has recurred as Dre’s (Anthony Anderson) nonsensical co-worker Josh since the first season of ABC’s black-ish, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming sixth season.

Jeff Meacham Courtesy of ABC

Meacham has appeared in a total of 98 episodes as the character.

Season 6 picks up following a year of change for the Johnson family, and Pops (Laurence Fishburne) will be surprising everyone when he introduces Lynette, played by Loretta Devine, as his new fiancée.

Created by Kenya Barris, black-ish stars Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy.

Newly named showrunner Courtney Lilly will executive produce with Barris, Gail Lerner, Lindsey Shockley, Peter Saji, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. Jonathan Groff and Kenny Smith are consulting producers. The series is produced by ABC Studios.

Meacham is repped by Cohn/Torgan Management and Innovative Artists.