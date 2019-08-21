Bill Simmons’ The Ringer Ups Mallory Rubin, Sean Fennessy To Top Content Roles

Mallory Rubin and Sean Fennessy, two of the founding editors of Bill Simmons’ sports and culture site The Ringer, are moving up in the ranks.

Rubin has been promoted to editor in chief of The Ringer, effective October 1, as Fennessy hands over editorial reins and becomes Chief Content Officer. Both have been with the Ringer since its launch in 2016.

HBO initially invested in The Ringer and Vox Media struck an advertising and technology deal with Vox Media in 2017. Simmons made his reputation over a 16-year career chapter at ESPN, where he spearheaded Grantland and the 30 for 30 franchise.

The Ringer operates website theringer.com as well as a podcast network with more than 30 shows as well as a social media network. It is active in scripted and unscripted production. While sports is the cornerstone of the site, recaps and live after-shows tied to series like Game of Thrones and Big Little Lies have become a staple.

Related Story Lena Dunham Launches Production Company Under HBO Deal

Co-ordinating their efforts with the Writers Guild of America, East, employees of The Ringer recently notified Simmons of their plan to unionize. Last week, the union was recognized by management after 66 of the company’s 90 employees indicated their intent to join.

In a statement about the editorial promotions, Simmons said they had “been in the works for a while but got complicated by Mallory’s double life as a signature podcast star. She’s one of the best editors in America and unfortunately we couldn’t clone her. We tried. But she’s one of the most talented people I have ever worked with, as well as one of a handful of people who shaped this company and made it what it is.”

Fennessy saluted Rubin, who “works harder and with more passion than any person I know.” He added, “I’ve watched her become a celebrated, public-facing figure with pride but little surprise; those who know her well, know she’s always been a star.”