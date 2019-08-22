Bill Maher Mocks Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s ‘Real Time’ Boycott Suggestion: “Some People Have One Move Only”

Bill Maher has lobbed the latest volley in his Twitter scuffle with Rep. Rashida Tlaib, mocking the Michigan Democrat’s call for a boycott of his HBO show by asking whether she’d support a boycott of her own political party.

Yesterday, Maher tweeted, “Some people have one move only: boycott. Cancel. Make-go-away. But here’s the thing, the house voted 318 to 17 to condemn the #BDS movement, including 93% of Dems. Does Tlaib want to boycott 93% of her own party?”

Then last night he had to admit he’d made a mistake, and tweeted a correction to his earlier post, a fairly rare move from the host of HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher.

Of course, the correction actually bolstered his own argument: “Hey I got my number of rep.s who voted to condemn BDS wrong – it’s actually even more, not 318, it’s 398.”

The beef started on his Aug. 16 Real Time when Maher said he understood why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had barred Tlaib and fellow Squad member Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from visiting Israel – an opinion that put Maher in the rare position of agreeing with President Donald Trump.

First calling the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement – which Tlaib supports – a “bullshit purity test by people who want to appear woke, but actually slept through history class,” Maher went on say that both Tlaib and Omar had made previous anti-Israel statements.

Tlaib fired back on Twitter with “I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom. This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn’t work then and it won’t now.”

And this: “Maybe folks should boycott his show.”

Boycotts are touchy subjects for Maher, who has long blamed ABC’s cancellation of his old show Politically Incorrect on the controversy surrounding comments he’d made shortly after 9/11 that the terrorists were not “cowardly.”)

Here are the tweets in the Maher-Tlaib back & forth so far:

Maybe folks should boycott his show. I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom. This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn't work then and it won't now. https://t.co/Oa49ZVfrVN — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 17, 2019

Some people have one move only: boycott. Cancel. Make-go-away. But here’s the thing, the house voted 318 to 17 to condemn the #BDS movement, including 93% of Dems. Does Tlaib want to boycott 93% of her own party? pic.twitter.com/0QrPQmwwiw — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 21, 2019