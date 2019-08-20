Bill Gates Docuseries From ‘Inconvenient Truth’ Director Set At Netflix

Netflix has announced a new docuseries about Microsoft founder Bill Gates from Oscar-winner Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth, He Named Me Malala). The three-part series, Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates explores the mind and motivations of the tech visionary, business leader and philanthropist. It’s set to premiere September 20 on the internet TV network.

After stepping down as CEO of Microsoft, Gates shifted his attention toward solving some of the world’s most persistent problems.

The series “offers unprecedented access to Gates as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems with the same level of optimism, curiosity, and fervor that inspired his original vision for Microsoft,” according to Netflix’s release. The series includes interviews with Bill and Melinda Gates, as well as their friends, family and partners in philanthropy and business.

Inside Bill’s Brain is created, directed and executive produced by Guggenheim; co-executive producers are Beth Osisek and Steven Leckart; executive producers are Shannon Dill, Jonathan Silberberg and Nicole Stott.