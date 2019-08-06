‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ About Clinton Scandal A Go At FX With Sarah Paulson As Linda Tripp & Monica Lewinsky Producing

FX said today that the third season of its award-winning limited series franchise American Crime Story will center on the sex scandal that rocked the Bill Clinton presidency.

Sarah Paulson, after winning an Emmy for her turn as Marcia Clark in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, will return to the anthology as Linda Tripp, while Booksmart‘s Beanie Feldstein will play Monica Lewinsky and Annaleigh Ashford will play Paula Jones. Lewinsky will also be a producer on the limited series, titled Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Production begins on the Fox 21 Television Studios/FX Production in February, with the season premiere set for Sunday, September 27, 2020. That date will be about a month out from the next U.S. Presidential election.

Sarah Burgess is writing Impeachment, and she’ll also executive produce alongside returning ACS team Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sarah Paulson. Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are also producing. The limited series is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s bestselling book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Toobin’s 1997 book The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson served as the source material for Season 1 of American Crime Story.

FX Networks and Productions chairman John Landgraf made the news official Tuesday during the network’s TCA session.

“FX’s American Crime Story franchise has become a cultural touchstone, providing greater context for stories that deserve greater understanding like the O.J. Simpson trial and saga, and Andrew Cunanan’s tragic crime spree which concluded with the assassination of Gianni Versace,” said Landgraf. “This franchise re-examines some of the most complicated, polarizing stories in recent history in a way that is relevant, nuanced and entertaining.

“Impeachment: American Crime Story will likewise explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton presidency. We are grateful to Sarah Burgess for her brilliant adaptation, as well as Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Paulson and the rest of the creative team and cast.”

The first installment of ACS, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, received 22 Emmy nominations and won nine. It also won Golden Globe, BAFTA, AFI, PGA and WGA awards, and it won the TCAAwards for 2016 Program of the Year. The second installment, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, was nominated for 19 Emmys and won seven including Outstanding Limited Series. Versace also won the Golden Globe for Best Limited Series, as well as AFI, TCA and PGA awards.