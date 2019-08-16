Click to Skip Ad
‘Big Brother’ Tops Ratings So Far Amid Thursday NFL Preemptions As ‘Elementary’ Ends Its Run

Elementary
Jeff Neira/CBS

CBS’ Big Brother was Thursday’s top-rated and most-watched show in a primetime that saw several local preemptions for NFL preseason football games. That means, like last week, there will be plenty of adjustments when Nielsen provides final numbers later today.

So far, CBS was the night’s most watched network thanks to BB and the series finale of Elementary. The net also tied with NBC and Fox for the preliminary top spot in the demo.

Fox offered up fresh episodes of MasterChef at 8 PM, followed by Spin the Wheel, while NBC aired all repeats.

ABC’s lineup featured a new Holey Moley and the season finale of Family Food Fight, followed by Reef Break, while the CW went with new episodes of The Outpost and Two Sentence Horror Stories.

We’ll update with final numbers later today.

