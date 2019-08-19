‘Big Brother’ Hits Season High Sunday While NFL Preseason Kicks Off Strong On Fox

It’s no surprise that Big Brother continues to dominate as the head of household when it comes to broadcast network primetime ratings. The CBS reality series boasted a season high in viewers Sunday, earning a season-ratings-high 1.3 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.04 million sets of eyeballs. At Fox, the network’s NFL’s preseason slate kicked off with the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings, with the game scoring a solid 1.1 rating and 4.36 million viewers.

For now, Fox finished No. 1 in the demo for the night, though that number may be adjusted in the finals numbers.

CBS won in total viewers, with its recently canceled Instinct having a good night with back-to-back shows. The first hour (0.5, 3.59M) saw a two-tenths boost for the drama compared with last week, while the second hour (0.3, 3.07M) slipped but was even with a week ago.

ABC’s slate of game shows featured Celebrity Family Feud (0.8, 4.96M), which was even, but tenths dips for The $100,000 Pyramid (0.6, 4.35M) and To Tell the Truth (0.5, 3.38M) to season lows.