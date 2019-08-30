‘Big Brother’ Up Early In Thursday Ratings Amid NFL Preemptions

CBS’ reality staple Big Brother was the highest-rated and most watched show in primetime Thursday, leading in early numbers again on a night inflated across the broadcast landscape by another round of NFL preseason games on local stations. It’s the league’s last batch of warmups before the regular season kicks off September 5.

BB scored a preliminary 1.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.14 million viewers in the fast affiliates. It likely will keep its top spot, but along with the rest of the lineup those numbers are expected to adjust down later today.

As of now, CBS is tied with the top spot overall in the demo with Fox, which aired repeats of MasterChef and Spin the Wheel as the Labor Day weekend approaches. Most networks went with repeats in fact, outside of fresh back-to-back Reef Break episodes on ABC and a new Two Sentence Horror Stories on the CW at 9 PM.

Check back later for final numbers.