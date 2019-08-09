‘Big Brother’, ‘MasterChef’ Lead Thursday Night Chock-Full Of Football

CBS’ Big Brother and Fox’s MasterChef led Thursday’s primetime in preliminary ratings on a night when the broadcast networks’ unscripted-rich lineups were boosted by NFL preseason pre-emptions in local markets across the dial. The first full week of exhibition games means adjustments are coming later today.

Until then, Big Brother (1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 5.05 million viewers) was the night’s top show, with MasterChef (1.2, 4.88M) edging out ABC’s Holey Moley (1.1, 4.69M) for the top spot in the 8 PM hour. All were fresh episodes.

MasterChef and a new Spin the Wheel (1.0, 4.03M) gave Fox the nightly demo win for now. The network tied with NBC’s all-repeat lineup for No. 1 in overall viewers.

ABC followed Holey Moley with a new Family Food Fight (0.9, 3.80M) and Reef Break (0.7, 3.30). On the CW, a new The Outpost (0.2, 970,000) led into the premiere of Two Sentence Horror Stories (0.3, 1.01M).

We’ll update with revised numbers later today.