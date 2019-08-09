‘Big Brother’, ‘MasterChef’ Lead Thursday Night Chock-Full Of Football

CBS’ Big Brother and Fox’s MasterChef led Thursday’s primetime in preliminary ratings on a night when the broadcast networks’ unscripted-rich lineups were boosted by NFL preseason pre-emptions in local markets across the dial. The first full week of exhibition games means adjustments are coming later today.
Until then, Big Brother (1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 5.05 million viewers) was the night’s top show, with MasterChef (1.2, 4.88M) edging out ABC’s Holey Moley (1.1, 4.69M) for the top spot in the 8 PM hour. All were fresh episodes.
MasterChef and a new Spin the Wheel (1.0, 4.03M) gave Fox the nightly demo win for now. The network tied with NBC’s all-repeat lineup for No. 1 in overall viewers.
ABC followed Holey Moley with a new Family Food Fight (0.9, 3.80M) and Reef Break (0.7, 3.30). On the CW, a new The Outpost (0.2, 970,000) led into the premiere of Two Sentence Horror Stories (0.3, 1.01M).
We’ll update with revised numbers later today.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.