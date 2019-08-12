‘Big Brother’ Tops Sunday Night Ratings Again, Teen Choice Awards Down From Last Year

In an evening of reruns, teen-driven award shows and jaw-dropping gymnastics, Big Brother managed to win Sunday ratings, coming out on top once again with a 1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.7 million viewers. Their rating is up a tenth from last week. Meanwhile, the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Fox was down a tenth from last year with a soft 0.2 rating and 720,000 viewers.

NBC saw decent numbers with U.S. Gymnastics Championships (0.6, 2.78M) as audiences were glued to their TVs to see Olympian Simone Biles perform not one but two historic performances. She became the first person ever to land a double-double dismount on the balance beam and the first woman to land a triple-double during her floor routine.

Over at ABC, The $100,000 Pyramid returned after a week off and slipped a tenth (0.7, 4.65M) while To Tell The Truth returned to steady numbers (0.6, 3.89M). The CBS procedural drama Instinct aired two episodes with the first matching last week (0.4, 3.54M) and the second dipping a tenth (0.3, 3.36M).

CBS and ABC tied for Sunday night when it came to average ratings (both received 0.6), but with Big Brother topping the night and the two episodes of Instinct, CBS netted the most average viewers (4.54M) with ABC not too far behind (4.4M). NBC rounded out the top three for the evening (0.4, 2.14M)