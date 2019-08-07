Ahead of its premiere this evening, the BH90210 cast and executives were on hand during Fox’s presentation at the TCA summer press tour. On stage were executive producers Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler as well as stars and EPSs Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, and Ian Ziering.

While the show — which premieres tonight on Fox — is being pegged as an event series, the possibility for future seasons has not been ruled out.

“We would love to continue to work together,” said Spelling. “It’s been such an amazing experience. I liken it to high school when you think oh you never get a chance to do a do-over and there are things that you know now that you didn’t know then that you would’ve done differently and we get that opportunity… We have so many stories to tell that this could keep going season after season so we hope it does.”

The six-episode reboot is inspired by the real lives and relationships of the original stars, who will be playing fictionalized versions of themselves. Having gone their separate ways since the series ended 19 years ago, Shannen, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running.

On the decision to portray themselves in the reboot and not their iconic characters, Spelling shared “it was something that we thought of together and thought it was a fun journey to take. Everyone has been talking about a reboot for years and the fans have wanted it. We just didn’t want to do a straight forward reboot,” she said. “We can never top the amazing ten years we had when we started 30 years ago. So we wanted to do something fresh and groundbreaking just like the original.”

For the cast, playing up their public perceptions “was a great launching point for all our storytelling,” said Garth “For us to sort of take back the power, spin it, and use to tell the stories was an interesting angle for everybody involved.”

Notably missing from the reboot is the beloved Luke Perry who passed away in March of this year. While Perry had not signed on to join his fellow cast members in the new iteration due to his commitment to Riverdale, he was supportive of the new version and there was even talk about him taking on a guest-starring role.

For Doherty, who “definitely wasn’t going to do” the reboot initially, Perry’s passing played a significant role in her decision to return to the series.

‘BH90210’ Crew Celebrates Getting Back Together In Reboot’s Opening Credits

“I knew that the show would get sold and do well with or without me. They didn’t need me. It just wasn’t, at that point, what I wanted to be doing. When Luke passed away things drastically changed for me. I felt like it was a great opportunity to honor him. I’m glad I made that decision because I can sit up here with these people that I respect. We went on this amazing journey where we got to heal through losing somebody who means the world to all of us.”

The series, through “trial and error” said Alberghini, found a way to pay tribute to Perry “that we all felt comfortable with and that honored him.”