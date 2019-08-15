‘BH90210’ Loses Some Ratings Zip In Week 2, ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tops Wednesday

After a strong debut last week, BH90210 took a fall Wednesday night with a 0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 2.57 million viewers. Fox’s revival of sorts of Aaron Spelling’s soapy teen primetime drama dropped six tenths from last week’s premiere.
Fox’s MasterChef (0.8, 2.96M) also slipped a tenth in rating at 8 PM. Still, the network won the night overall in the demo.
NBC won in viewers behind America’s Got Talent (1.1, 7.72), which aired a live results show and was the night’s top-rated and most-watched program. That led into the return of the network’s music competition Songland (0.7, 3.66M), which held steady after its six-week hiatus.
Over on CBS, Big Brother (1.0, 4.28M) saw a slight dip, but nothing too drastic. The same story goes for the CW’s Bulletproof (0.1, 640,000), down a tenth from last week’s premiere.
Holding steady week to week: ABC’s Card Sharks (0.5, 3.23M) season finale and Match Game (0.5, 3.07M), the CW’s Hypnotize Me (0.1, 500K), and NBC’s The InBetween (0.4, 2.38M).
