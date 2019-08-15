Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Tops Soap Opera Demo For First Time After 32 Years On Air

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘BH90210’ Loses Some Ratings Zip In Week 2, ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tops Wednesday

BH90210: Tori Spelling in the BH90210 "Pitch" episode airing Wednesday, Aug. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC Cr: Shane Harvey/FOX Shane Harvey/FOX

After a strong debut last week, BH90210 took a fall Wednesday night with a 0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 2.57 million viewers. Fox’s revival of sorts of Aaron Spelling’s soapy teen primetime drama dropped six tenths from last week’s premiere.

Fox’s MasterChef (0.8, 2.96M) also slipped a tenth in rating at 8 PM. Still, the network won the night overall in the demo.

NBC won in viewers behind America’s Got Talent (1.1, 7.72), which aired a live results show and was the night’s top-rated and most-watched program. That led into the return of the network’s music competition Songland (0.7, 3.66M), which held steady after its six-week hiatus.

Over on CBS, Big Brother (1.0, 4.28M) saw a slight dip, but nothing too drastic. The same story goes for the CW’s Bulletproof (0.1, 640,000), down a tenth from last week’s premiere.

Holding steady week to week: ABC’s Card Sharks (0.5, 3.23M) season finale and Match Game (0.5, 3.07M), the CW’s Hypnotize Me (0.1, 500K), and NBC’s The InBetween (0.4, 2.38M).

 

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad