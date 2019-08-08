‘BH90210’ Premiere Wins Wednesday Ratings, ‘Love Island’ Finale Stays Afloat

Brenda, Brandon, Kelly, Donna, Steve, Andrea and David are back, and Beverly Hills 90210 fans old and new seemed more than happy to see them. The premiere of Fox’s revival of sorts of the iconic Aaron Spelling series, now called BH90210, was Wednesday’s top-rated show with a 1.5 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.84 million viewers.

Meanwhile, the salacious romantic adventures on the CBS reality series Love Island (0.5, 2.63M) continued to tread water, with its season finale steady week to week.

Big Brother (1.1, 3.93M), which normally rules every evening it airs, saw a tiny boost from last week, edging BH90210 in viewers. Fox’s MasterChef (0.9, 3.36M) also ticked up, combining with BH90210 to give the network an overall victory for the night in both metrics.

The CW meanwhile saw a pair of soft premieres with Bulletproof (0.2, 800,000) and Hypnotize Me (0.1, 560K).

ABC’s game show slate Wednesday held steady for the most part with Card Sharks (0.5, 3.89M) and Match Game (0.5, 2.9M), but the finale of Press Your Luck slipped a tenth (0.6, 3.58M). On NBC, ratings stayed on par with last week with The InBetween (0.4, 2.59M).

CBS was distant second overall for the night, with NBC close behind in third.