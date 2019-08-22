Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

On My Screen: Hugh Grant’s Political Dreams, Crying At ‘Finding Nemo’ & ‘The Undoing’ Character That’s “Pretty Close” To His Real Self

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Fox Searchlight Lands 'The Personal History Of David Copperfield' Before Festival Bows

Read the full story

‘BH90210’ Stumbles As ‘Big Brother’ Owns Wednesday Night

Shane Harvey/FOX

It seems that audiences aren’t really clamoring to be reunited with the Beverly Hills 90210 gang, as Fox’s BH90210 continues to dip.

The nostalgic and super-meta revival of the classic primetime teen soap saw a decline to 0.8 in the adults 18-49 demographic and drew 3.05 million viewers. That’s a huge hit from its series premiere on August 8. Meanwhile, it seems that whenever Big Brother airs, it usually comes out on top — and Wednesday night was no exception. The CBS unscripted series continues to hold court during the summer, climbing in ratings with a 1.3 and drawing 4.48 million total viewers, matching its season high.

ABC took a step back last night and aired a slate of reruns, while NBC’s America’s Got Talent managed to hold steady (1.1, 7.95M). Freshman Songland also managed to stay on par with last week (0.7, 3.68M), and Hollywood Game Night rounded out the evening (0.4, 1.95M).

Fox’s cooking series MasterChef lost some flavor as it fell one-tenth (0.8, 3.05M). Over on the CW, Hypnotize Me received a little boost (0.2, 700K) and Bulletproof continues to hold steady since its premiere (0.1, 620K).

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad