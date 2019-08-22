‘BH90210’ Stumbles As ‘Big Brother’ Owns Wednesday Night

It seems that audiences aren’t really clamoring to be reunited with the Beverly Hills 90210 gang, as Fox’s BH90210 continues to dip.

The nostalgic and super-meta revival of the classic primetime teen soap saw a decline to 0.8 in the adults 18-49 demographic and drew 3.05 million viewers. That’s a huge hit from its series premiere on August 8. Meanwhile, it seems that whenever Big Brother airs, it usually comes out on top — and Wednesday night was no exception. The CBS unscripted series continues to hold court during the summer, climbing in ratings with a 1.3 and drawing 4.48 million total viewers, matching its season high.

ABC took a step back last night and aired a slate of reruns, while NBC’s America’s Got Talent managed to hold steady (1.1, 7.95M). Freshman Songland also managed to stay on par with last week (0.7, 3.68M), and Hollywood Game Night rounded out the evening (0.4, 1.95M).

Fox’s cooking series MasterChef lost some flavor as it fell one-tenth (0.8, 3.05M). Over on the CW, Hypnotize Me received a little boost (0.2, 700K) and Bulletproof continues to hold steady since its premiere (0.1, 620K).