‘BH90210’, ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ & ‘Evil’ Head To France’s TF1 Via CBS Studios International

BH90210, the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot, FBI: Most Wanted and Evil are heading to France after TF1 struck a package agreement with CBS Studios International.

The global sales division of the U.S. broadcaster has signed an exclusive multi-series licensing agreement for these shows, in addition to ABC’s A Million Little Things, are part of the deal with France’s leading commercial broadcaster.

The agreement also includes the rights to CSI franchise, which has aired on the channel for a number of years.

Fabrice Bailly, Acquisitions and Programs Director, TF1 Group said, “This agreement strengthens an historic partnership with CBS that started with the iconic franchise CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. We are very excited to soon offer the French public new and highly anticipated series.”

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with TF1, giving French audiences access to our bold slate of network series,” added Barry Chamberlain, President of Sales for CBS Studios International. “This agreement demonstrates how we continue to monetize our programming by delivering an incredible array of powerful new content to top broadcasters around the globe.”