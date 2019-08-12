‘BH90210’ Draws 6.1M Multiplatform Viewers In L+3; Top Summer Series Debut In Demo Since 2017

Click to Skip Ad
Last week’s premiere of BH90210 on Fox added 2.3 million sets of eyeball in time-shited viewing, bringing its Live+3 toal to 6.1 million multiplatform viewers. It also drew a 2.1/11 among 18-49, which marked the biggest demo launch for a summer series since 2017.

Fox noted that the BH90210 L+3 demo numbers were 50% better than this summer’s next-best series launches — NBC’s Bring the Funny and Songland (1.4). It also marked Fox’s most-streamed premiere ever.

BH90210 is described as a serialized drama with a dose of irreverence inspired by the real lives and relationships of Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling. Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, the septet — who will play heightened versions of themselves — reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running.

