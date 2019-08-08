‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Pop-up Peach Pit Extends Due To Popular Demand

Fresh off the buzzy premiere of BH90210, the Peach Pit pop-up restaurant inspired by the classic Beverly Hills 90210 will keep its doors open due to high demand.

Originally developed by Fox and Pop Sugar to promote the highly-anticipated revival (which premiered Wednesday night to great numbers) the Peach Pit pop-up in Los Angeles sold out its two-day weekend run in less than an hour. On the heels the popular demand and the debut of the show, CBS Consumer Products teamed with the team behind the Saved by the Max and Good Burger to extend the run of the pop-up which will reopen its doors on August 16 and they will remain open through the end of September.

“We’ve wanted to launch a real-life Peach Pit for years – it’s been both a professional and personal goal of mine since I grew up as a huge fan of Beverly Hills, 90210,” said Veronica Hart, EVP Global Franchise Management. “Between the new series on FOX and the 30th anniversary in 2020, it couldn’t have happened at a better time.”

“The chance to bring something as beloved as Beverly Hills, 90210 to life has always been a dream for me,” says Derek Berry, one of the concept’s partners. “We’ve been really fortunate to develop a reputation for elevating the nostalgic pop-up into something both foodies and show fans alike can clamor for. When the timing aligned for us to help extend the Peach Pit’s inaugural run here in LA, it was an opportunity that we’d never pass up.”

The pop-up Peach Pit serves up themed entrees that are inspired by the show and characters. In addition, the experience includes a lot of moments worthy of your Instagram feed as well as original merchandise.