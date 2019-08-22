Bethenny Frankel Exits ‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Franchise

Bethenny Frankel, a longtime cast member on Bravo’s reality series Real Housewives of New York City, is not returning to the series next season, which will mark its 12th.
“I have decided to leave the ‘Housewives’ franchise to explore my next chapter,” Frankel told Deadline’s sister pub Variety, which was first to report her exit, in a statement.
In a follow-up post on Instagram, Frankel thanked her fans “for sticking with me through everything.” She concluded by saying “you haven’t seen the last of me. There are many amazing things to come,” followed by “P.S. New York City is still my playground.” You can read her statement in full below.
Frankel, who rose to reality TV fame when she was named first runner-up on NBC’s The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005, was cast in The Real Housewives Of New York for its first three seasons. After that and a couple of spinoffs, she exited for short-lived stab at a daytime talk show in 2013, returning to Real Housewives after the talker’s cancellation. She had been there ever since.
The news comes after Deadline broke the news in March that Frankel inked a multi-year deal with MGM Television and Mark Burnett to generate unscripted TV projects that she will produce — some of which as star vehicles for her. An entrepreneur as founder-CEO of the lifestyle brand Skinnygirl, she already appears on the Burnett-produced Shark Tank.
The most recent RHONYC cast included Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer.
View this post on Instagram
I wanted to take a moment to write a personal note to you. I am so grateful to you for sticking with me through everything. You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held. I had big dreams and I never stopped, but I honestly didn’t know if I would ever get here. You helped me to get there. I would read your letters and messages and grow from your struggles. You would give me your honest opinion about my products and projects and helpful advice about divorce, relationships, motherhood, miscarriages, health, and surviving the death of a loved one and almost my own. You have shared your ideas with me and I have been inspired by and learned from you. I am fortunate to have created a business and career that some people only dream of. I had a beautiful baby girl who is now 9 years old, and she has changed me as a human being. I was able to give back and help people all over the world who have been hit with the worst of unforeseen circumstances, which we will all continue together. GO for it. Whatever it is. Reach for your dreams in life and love and make the impossible happen, because it can happen and it WILL happen. Come from a place of yes and it’s yours for the taking. Thank you so much for your love and support. And stay tuned, you haven’t seen the last of me. There are many amazing things to come. I love you all and am so lucky to have you in my life! PS: New York City is still my playground. . ♥️xo♥️ . B
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.