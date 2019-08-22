Bethenny Frankel Exits ‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Franchise

Bethenny Frankel, a longtime cast member on Bravo’s reality series Real Housewives of New York City, is not returning to the series next season, which will mark its 12th.

“I have decided to leave the ‘Housewives’ franchise to explore my next chapter,” Frankel told Deadline’s sister pub Variety, which was first to report her exit, in a statement.

In a follow-up post on Instagram, Frankel thanked her fans “for sticking with me through everything.” She concluded by saying “you haven’t seen the last of me. There are many amazing things to come,” followed by “P.S. New York City is still my playground.” You can read her statement in full below.

Frankel, who rose to reality TV fame when she was named first runner-up on NBC’s The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005, was cast in The Real Housewives Of New York for its first three seasons. After that and a couple of spinoffs, she exited for short-lived stab at a daytime talk show in 2013, returning to Real Housewives after the talker’s cancellation. She had been there ever since.

The news comes after Deadline broke the news in March that Frankel inked a multi-year deal with MGM Television and Mark Burnett to generate unscripted TV projects that she will produce — some of which as star vehicles for her. An entrepreneur as founder-CEO of the lifestyle brand Skinnygirl, she already appears on the Burnett-produced Shark Tank.

The most recent RHONYC cast included Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer.