BET Greenlights Tyler Perry Drama Series ‘Sistas’, Sets Main Cast

BET Networks has given a series green light to Sistas, a drama executive produced by Tyler Perry, starring KJ Smith (The Fix), Ebony Obsidian (If Beale Street Could Talk), Mignon Von (42 Seconds) and Novi Brown (Spider). The series is the second to be greenlit, joining The Oval, under Perry’s exclusive, multi-year content partnership deal with Viacom. Principal photography is underway at Tyler Perry Studios. Premiere is slated for this fall.

BET

Written, directed and executive produced by Perry, Sistas follows a group of single black females from different walks of life who bond over their one common thread: why am I single? In this bold new series, viewers watch these women navigate their “complicated love life” status, careers and friendship through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. The hourlong drama takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of emotions and hilarious moments that are the epitome of #squadgoals.

Smith will play Andrea “Andi” Barnett. The “common sense one of the group,” Andi is a successful divorce lawyer focused on taking her career to the next level. She is confident, driven, ambitious, clever, witty, and accomplished. She is reliable and the emergency call if ever needed.

Obsidian will play Karen Mott. Owner of an up and coming hair salon, Karen is street-smart, head strong and independent. Tired of being mistreated by men, she is beginning to take a very close look at the relationships in her life. Karen is the “tough love” girl of her “sistas” group.

Von will portray Daniella “Danni” King, the kind of woman who doesn’t hold back. She is the “ride or die” girl. Although she tends to be very involved with everyone else’s business but her own, she means well and has the best intentions. Danni is comical, fearless and marches to the beat of her own drum. She always has her girls’ back. Danni is the unbiased supporter of the group and works in customer service at the airport.

Brown will play Sabrina Hollins. Sabrina is stylish and smart. She works as a bank teller and is intrigued when one of her customers asks her out. Although she tends to be reserved and plays it safe, she goes against the grain and tries something new but doesn’t know how she feels about it. Sabrina is supportive of her girls and is the peacemaker of the group.

Michelle Sneed also will serve as executive producer for Tyler Perry Studios.