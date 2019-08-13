BET Rounds Out ‘Sistas’ Cast With Chido Nwokocha, DeVale Ellis, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin Walton and Anthony Dalton

BET’s forthcoming original series Sistas has added Chido Nwokocha, DeVale Ellis, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin Walton, and Anthony Dalton as series regulars. They will join KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von and Novi Brown in the one-hour drama from BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios.

Sistas, which is written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry, follows a group of single black females as they navigate their complicated love life, careers and friendship through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. Principal photography is currently underway at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The drama is set to premiere this fall. Michelle Sneed will serve as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

Read the character descriptions of the newly added series regulars below.

Chido Nwokocha will play Gary Marshall Borders

Gary is handsome, sexy, and smooth as silk. He is a very successful, wealthy CEO of a Fortune 500 company. Although married with kids, he longs to be with Andi (played by KJ Smith). He is driven, charismatic, and self-aware. Gary knows how to manipulate and can move in any circle he chooses.

DeVale Ellis will play Zac

Zac is a working-class, blue-collar guy that works at the airport. He has high hopes and dreams but seems to feel unworthy of the women he dates. As Karen’s (played by Ebony Obsidian) boyfriend of three years, he has confidence and insecurity issues. In search of his manhood, he makes some questionable decisions.

Brian Jordan Jr. will play Maurice

Maurice is a bank teller who works with Sabrina (played by Novi Brown). He jokes with Sabrina that Calvin is more interested in him than he is in her. Maurice is a supportive friend who is also looking for love.

Kevin Walton will play Aaron Carter

Aaron has recently gone through a tough break up. He deals with heartbreak in an uncompromising way and is not very forgiving. He has his own standards for his mate…my way or the highway. Could he and Karen ever work?

Anthony Dalton will play Calvin Rodney

Calvin is successful, hard-working, and charming. From Brooklyn, he is the owner of a real estate company. He is genuinely looking for love, for a connection and lets Sabrina know that he’s been wanting to ask her out for a long time. He is not bound by rules of masculinity. He defines himself and doesn’t let others do it for him.