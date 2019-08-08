‘Behind Her Eyes’: Simona Brown, Tom Bateman & Eve Hewson Star In Netflix Psychological Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: The Night Manager’s Simona Brown, Murder on the Orient Express’ Tom Bateman, The Knick’s Eve Hewson and Game Of Thrones’ Robert Aramayo are to star in Netflix psychological thriller Behind Her Eyes.

The foursome have joined the cast of the drama, which has started principal photography and is produced by The Crown producer Left Bank. It shoots in Scotland and London and is an adaptation of Sarah Pinborough’s eponymous novel, which was published by Harper Collins in 2017.

The series is created for television and written by Hannibal and The Punisher writer Steve Lightfoot with Valkyrien’s Erik Richter Strand directing all six episodes.

Behind Her Eyes tells the story of Louise, a single mother and secretary who is stuck in a modern-day rut. On a night out, she meets and kisses David in a bar, a young successful man, who turns out to be her new boss. To complicate matters, she meets Adele, a new friend in town, who turns out to be married to David. As she becomes obsessed with the couple and entangled in the web of their marriage, they each reach out to her. But only when she gets to know them both does she begin to see the cracks Is David really the man she thought she knew and is Adele as vulnerable as she appears? Just what terrible secrets are they both hiding and how far will they go to keep them?

Brown plays Louise, while Bateman players her psychiatrist boss David and Hewson, who is Bono’s daughter, stars as his wife Adele.

The six-part series is written by Lightfoot and Angela LaManna, with Lightfoot exec producing alongside Jessica Burdett, Andy Harries and Suzanne Mackie. Producer is Eliza Mellor and Netflix Execs are Allie Goss, Brittney Segal and Danielle Woodrow.