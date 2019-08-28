Beau Garrett Joins Netflix Drama Series ‘Firefly Lane’

Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce alumna Beau Garrett is set as a lead opposite Katherine Heigl in Netflix’s upcoming drama series Firefly Lane, based on the bestselling novel by Kristin Hannah.

Written and executive produced by Maggie Friedman, who also serves as showrunner, Firefly Lane is the sweeping story of two inseparable best friends and their enduring, complicated bond, spanning four tumultuous decades.

The series follows the story of Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke), two unlikely best friends who meet as young girls and become inseparable for nearly 30 years, until a tragedy breaks them apart.

Garrett plays Cloud, a charismatic and fun-loving single mom raising her teenage daughter Tully (Heigl) in the ’70s. Tully takes care of the household duties while flower child Cloud smokes weed and hangs out with her drug dealing boyfriend, using her free-spirited hippie ethos to numb the pain of a traumatic past.

Sarah Chalke and Ben Lawson also star.

Garrett is currently starring in the play Saugerties at the Hudson Theatre in Hollywood, which wraps September 8. Known for her role as as Phoebe on Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Garrett recently appeared as the female lead in the Discovery Channel movie Capsized opposite Josh Duhamel. She’s repped by LINK Entertainment.