BCW and BWR Launch New Suite Of Entertainment Offerings; Eric Green Promoted To BWR President, Sunny Jenkins Named Chief Growth Officer

BCW has teamed with BWR to launch BCW Entertainment, a new suite of entertainment offerings. In addition, Eric Green has been upped to BWR President while Sunny Jenkins has joined the team in the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer.

BCW Entertainment is designed to move people and build brands through pop culture. Green will lead the new venture alongside Jenkins, who will focus on overall agency growth, building the new entertainment offering and the lifestyle, fashion and beauty businesses.

BWR provides insider access to the entertainment industry, leading talent and its top creative minds to give clients an instant advantage. The firm currently represents television and digital networks, content creators, red-carpet events and more than 150 personalities across film, TV and music.

“We have a bold ambition to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive suite of entertainment offerings to brands across sectors,” said Green. “Through BCW Entertainment, we help brands develop insight-driven entertainment strategies – across audience passion points – so they become a part of the cultural conversation and connect with people in a genuine way.”

Prior to his new post as president, Green led BWR’s entertainment division, overseeing its talent, filmed entertainment, and digital and social media departments, with clients including major media brands and brands in the automotive, hotels & resorts, and vision care industries.

Jenkins joins BWR from HL Group, where she most recently served as Executive Vice President and client lead for all West Coast relationships including clients in the fashion, food & beverage, high-end retail and hotel industries. She also served as Vice President of Global Public Relations, Events and Partnerships for BCBGMAXAZRIA Group.

BCW Entertainment will be led out of Los Angeles and supported by a global team located across BCW’s five regions: North America, Latin America, Europe & Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Read full details of BCW Entertainment’s offerings below.