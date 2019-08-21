The Brits have long cooked up food competition formats and tended to gardening battles, now cleaning the house is set to make it to the small screen.

BBC Three, the British public broadcaster’s youth-skewing network, has commissioned Fight Dirty from production company Fizz, which is part of Banijay’s RDF and Northern Irish indie Nice One.

The 30-minute entertainment format is the first commission to emerge from the two companies’ co-development and co-production partnership.

Fight Dirty taps into the current trend of tidying and will be challenging some of Britain’s most grubby and untidy people to clean up their act. Two messy households will do battle for a cash prize but neither property know the big surprise that’s in store for both of them in the process.

Fight Dirty has been commissioned by Clare Mottershead at BBC Three, and is executive produced by Neale Simpson for Fizz and Chris Jones for Nice One. All worldwide rights to Fight Dirty are owned by Banijay Rights.

Neale Simpson, Creative Director of Fizz said, “Fight Dirty is a frantic, filthy, feel-good format that puts the mischief in makeover. Partnering with my friend Chris on this and a number of projects has been a blast and this is just the beginning of our ambitious plans to deliver exciting new entertainment shows from Belfast.”

Chris Jones, Founder and Creative Director of Nice One added, “I’m so happy and grateful that BBC Three are the first broadcaster to back our partnership with Fizz and immediately saw the potential for big laughs and learnings in this ‘filthy-to-fabulous’ funny format from Belfast.”