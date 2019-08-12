BBC Studios-Backed Firebird Pictures Developing TV Adaptation Of Snowboarding Thriller ‘Shiver’

Upcoming snowboarding thriller Shiver is being adapted for television after Firebird Pictures, the indie set up by Bodyguard exec producer Elizabeth Kilgarriff, snapped up the rights to Allie Reynolds’ debut novel.

The book is set in the French Alps and follows five friends who reunite years after taking part in a snowboarding competition, where their friend Saskia disappeared. While in a deserted lodge on top of a mountain, the secrets of the past come to light.

Shiver is set to be published in 2021 after publisher Headline scored the UK rights and Penguin Putnam secured the U.S. rights. Author Reynolds is a former freestyle snowboarder and surfer.

Firebird, which was set up by former BBC commissioner Kilgarriff and the BBC’s head of business, drama, films and acquisitions Craig Holleworth earlier this year, has now taken TV rights after Holleworth struck a deal with Julian Friedmann at Blake Friedmann.

It is the latest book option for the indie, which is backed by BBC Studios. In June, it optioned B.E. Jones’ psychological thriller Wilderness, which follows a British couple going on the trip of a lifetime – one hoping to save their marriage, the other planning the perfect murder – and set between the UK, Manhattan, the Grand Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa Grove and Death Valley.

Kilgarriff, who also oversaw series including Luther, McMafia and the Strike series, said, “To find a story that combines the high stakes, dangerous world of competitive snowboarding with a locked room mystery set in a spooky hotel is television gold-dust. Tightly plotted and with an engaging cast of young characters, Allie’s story mixes genre in a way that feels incredibly fresh and promises huge visual and emotional scale.”

Reynolds added, “Elizabeth and Craig have so many impressive BBC credits behind them so I’m beyond thrilled that Firebird has optioned my novel and incredibly excited by the prospect of seeing my story come to life on the screen.”