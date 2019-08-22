BBC One has unveiled its latest programming slate including a death row drama from Doctor Who and Sherlock writer Steven Moffat and a period thriller from Barry writer Sarah Solemani.

Inside Man is a four-part mini-series produced by Sherlock producer Hartswood Films and written by Moffat. A prisoner on death row in the US and a woman trapped in a cellar under an English vicarage, cross paths in the most unexpected way. The series will go into production in late 2020.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said, “In our ongoing relationship with Steven and Sue Vertue, they sent us this mini-series which Steven had written on spec and we commissioned it instantly. The script is a page-turner and grips you from the outset, and Charlotte and I couldn’t resist bringing this story to BBC One.”

Ridley Road is a four-part thriller written by Solemani, which tells the story of the rise of fascism in Sixties London and one young woman who risked everything to fight it. It is adapted from Jo Bloom’s novel and produced by Happy Valley producer Red Producton Company and executive produced by Years and Years’ Nicola Shindler.

Set against the backdrop of a swinging sixties London, it features an East End world where far right fascism is on the rise. When Vivien Epstein follows her lover into danger and he is caught between life and death, Vivienne finds herself going undercover with the fascists, not only for him but for the sake of her country.

Solemani, who is currently writing a comedy drama for Sarah Jessica Parker’s company Pretty Matches Productions, said, “Britain’s relationship with fascism is closer and more alive than we like to think. Luckily, so is our rich heritage of fighting it. Jo Bloom’s gripping book revealed a darker side of Sixties London and the staggering contribution the Jewish community made in the battle against racism. I am thrilled to be working with Red and the BBC to bring this little-known slice of British history to the screen.”

Finally, the network has ordered When It Happens To You, a drama about abortion in Northern Ireland, from The Feed and Three Girls producer Studio Lambert. Written by The Girl’s Gwyneth Hughes, it looks at the country, which is facing a potential law change on abortion, and looks at the emotive issues around the subject.

Charlotte Moore, BBC Director of Content said, “We are hugely proud of the programmes we’ve had on BBC One this year, but we are aware that we can’t stand still if we are to keep up with what the audience wants. So, we are making changes to the BBC iPlayer so there will be more programmes available for longer and a richer offer for everyone, young and old. With this in mind we’re increasingly looking to commission programmes that will work across both the linear channels and BBC iPlayer. The exciting commissions we’ve announced today will be a great offer for audiences however they consume them.”