BBC One Orders SAS Drama From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator Steven Knight & ‘Broadchurch’ Producer Kudos

The BBC has boarded an SAS drama penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. BBC One has ordered a drama adaptation of Ben Macintyre’s book SAS: Rogue Heroes.

This comes after Broadchurch producer Kudos optioned the novel and Knight came on board to adapt. The story tells how the world’s most renowned and ruthless special forces unit, the SAS, came to exist. He has scored access to secret archives to tell the definitive account of SAS history. The drama will bring to life the revolutionary thinking which led to the creation of a new form of combat and warfare. Celebrating the glory, action and camaraderie at the heart of this story, the series will delve into the psychology of the flawed, reckless but brave group of maverick officers and men who formed the SAS in the darkest days of WW2.

Six-part series SAS: Rogue Heroes was commissioned by Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama and Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content. It will be executive produced by Karen Wilson, Martin Haines and Emma Kingsman-Lloyd for Kudos and Tommy Bulfin for BBC One.

Knight said, “This will be a secret history telling the story of exceptional soldiers who decided battles and won wars only to then disappear back into the shadows. We will shine a light on remarkable true events informed by the people who shaped them.”

Wenger said, “It is an honour to be working once again with the great Steve Knight. SAS: Rogue Heroes will lift the lid on the origins of one of Britain’s most iconic institutions and explore the characters, courage and flaws of the men involved with all of the honesty and swagger we have come to expect from Steve.”

Karen Wilson, joint Managing Director for Kudos, added, “The fact that this project has moved so swiftly from development to commission is testament to the power of this story and Steven’s unique ability to draw the extraordinary, complex men at its heart. Imagine them being drawn with the same colour, character and compassion as the iconic characters which feature across Steven’s work and you get a sense of the huge potential of this project.”