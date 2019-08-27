‘Batwoman’ & ‘Nancy Drew’: The CW Unveils Key Art For New Drama Series

Their time is now. Well, in about six weeks, actually. The CW has unfurled the key art for its new fall drama series Batwoman and Nancy Drew. Have a look at their posterized personifications below.

They will be deployed in the network’s outdoor, print and digital marketing campaigns for the shows, which premiere in October.

Written by Caroline Dries and developed by Bertlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, Batwoman is based on the DC Comics character. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as the superhero, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope. Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Dougray Scott, Elizabeth Anweis, Nicole Kang and Sam Littlefield also star.

Written by Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and directed by Larry Teng, Nancy Drew centers on 18-year-old Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) and is set in the summer after her high school graduation. She thought she’d be leaving her hometown for college, but when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene. Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Scott Wolf and Alvina August co-star in the series from Fake Empire and CBS TV Studios.

Batwoman hits the streets at 8 p.m. Sunday, October 6, and Nancy Drew will be on the case starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 9.