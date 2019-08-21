‘Batwoman’ Casting: Sam Littlefield Joins Gotham City Underworld

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Littlefield has been cast as a shady character nicknamed Mouse in a recurring role on the new CW series Batwoman.

Littlefield’s character is described only as a “dynamic figure” who is “working for Alice and the Wonderland Gang,” which suggests that this Mouse might be going down a dangerous rabbit hole in Gotham’s underworld. In DC Comics, Alice is a mentally unstable threat to city and a mysterious figure with complicated past and a penchant for Lewis Carroll cosplay.

Alice will be played by Rachel Skarsten on Batwoman,

Littlefield co-starred, co-wrote, and co-produced in the indie feature Mother’s Little Helpers, which made its world premiere at SXSW. He is repped by Bold Management & Production.

Written by Caroline Dries and developed by Bertlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, Batwoman is based on the DC Comics character and stars Ruby Rose, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Dougray Scott, Elizabeth Anweis, and Nicole Kang.

Batwoman has been slotted for the 8 p.m. ET/PT slot on Sunday nights this fall. The show premieres Oct. 6.

Batwoman joins CW's current quintet of DC-based franchises: Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning. Batwoman inhabits a shared narrative universe with the other CW shows with the lone exception of Black Lighting, which is presented as a stand-alone mythology.