‘Bad Girls’ Anthology Series From Liz Hannah & Ry Russo-Young In The Works At UCP

UCP is developing Bad Girls, an anthology series based on Ann Shen’s book Bad Girls Throughout History: 100 Remarkable Women Who Changed the World, with writer Liz Hannah (The Post) and Echo Lake Entertainment. Ry Russo-Young (The Sun Is Also A Star) is set to direct the pilot and executive produce. UCP is currently shopping the project to networks and streamers.

Written by Hannah, Bad Girls is eyed as an anthology series with each episode featuring a different influential woman throughout history. From Ada Lovelace to Rosa Parks; Mata Hari to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, each episode will be written, directed, and starring a different female team.

“Ann Shen’s book is all that needs to be said about the ambitions of this show,” said Hannah. “To depict women throughout history as they are: complex, funny, dark and everywhere in between. As a longtime admirer of Ry’s work, I’m ecstatic that Bad Girls will be the beneficiary of her unique vision and talent. I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Ann, Ry, Brittany & Graciella, and the entire team at UCP in bringing these women’s stories to audiences everywhere.”

Related Story UCP To Develop True Crime Series About Texting Suicide Case

Hannah and Russo-Young will executive produce, along with Brittany Kahan Ward and Graciella Sanchez for Echo Lake.

“Bad Girls is an incredible opportunity to focus not on a single character or genre, but a kind of uncompromising personality that inhabits great women throughout history,” said Russo-Young. I’m thrilled to work with Liz Hannah who so smartly creates iconic characters with the quiet power of her writing.”

Hannah is a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award nominee, and WGA Award winner for her screenplay The Post, directed by Steven Spielberg, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks. Hannah also co-wrote Long Shot, directed by Jonathan Levine and starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen, as well as the second season of David Fincher’s Mindhunter, which she also produced. She will next adapt Gail Honeyman’s bestselling novel Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine for Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and MGM. Hannah most recently completed production on All The Bright Places for Echo Lake Productions and Netflix. She is represented by Echo Lake Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.

Russo-Young most recently directed The Sun Is Also A Star, an adaptation of Nicola Yoon’s 2016 New York Times bestseller, starring Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton. Her previous credits include Before I Fall, based on the best-selling Lauren Oliver novel. Russo-Young’s Nobody Walks, co-written with Lena Dunham and starring John Krasinski, Rosemarie Dewitt, and Olivia Thirlby, won a special Jury Prize at Sundance and was released theatrically by Magnolia Pictures. Her You Won’t Miss Me premiered at Sundance and won a Gotham Independent Film Award. Russo-Young is repped by CAA, Mosaic, and Sloane Offer.

UCP, the studio behind Amazon’s Homecoming, Hulu’s The Act, and Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, currently has in development Dr. Death from Patrick Macmanus with Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater attached to star; a Punky Brewster reboot with original star Soleil Moon Frye; A Girl From Plainville, based on the Michelle Carter texting suicide case; and Chucky for Syfy.