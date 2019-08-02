Daisy Haggard was changing a diaper when she found out that Showtime had picked up her six-part British comedy Back To Life. “I could not have been happier,” she said.

The show was originally produced by Fleabag producer Two Brothers Pictures for the BBC with the U.S. premium broadcaster acquiring it after its British run. It will air on Sunday October 6 and you can watch the trailer below.

Back To Life was created by, written by and stars Haggard, who previously starred in Showtime’s Episodes. She plays Miri Matteson, who, after 18 years behind bars, returns home and stumbles back into adult life in the coastal town she once knew, while the mystery of her past looms large.

It follows Miri’s first few weeks out of prison navigating her way in a new world, trying, and frequently failing, to lead a normal life in her picturesque but claustrophobic seaside hometown. Miri attempts to rekindle old relationships, make new ones, look for work and readjust to life outside, while desperately waiting for the world to forget about what happened that fateful night. Guiding Miri as she tries to adapt are a cast of offbeat and intriguing characters with secrets of their own, including her sexually frustrated mother Caroline (Geraldine James), her obsessive environmentalist father Oscar (Richard Durden) and her parole officer with no filter, Janice (Jo Martin). Viewers will also meet her first love Dom (Jamie Michie), ex-best friend Mandy (Christine Bottomley), next-door neighbor Billy (Adeel Akhtar) and fish-and-chips shop owner and new boss Nathan (Liam Williams).

Haggard, speaking at the TCA summer press tour, and her production partners, are also hopeful of a second season for the comedy. “There’s definitely more story to tell,” she told Deadline.

The show aired on BBC Three in the UK, produced by Debs Pisani and directed by Chris Sweeney. The executive producers are Harry and Jack Williams, Solon, Haggard, Sarah Hammond and Chris Sweeney. All3Media International is distributor.