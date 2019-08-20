‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Heats Up To Season High, ‘Beat Shazam’ Wraps On Steady Note

Summer lovin’ is alive and well as ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise continues to stake its claim as the top dog on Monday nights. Last night it ticked up two tenths from last week with a 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and drew 4.78 million viewers, marking a season high in viewers for the reality series which was primetime’s highest-rated and most-watched show overall.

Also on Monday, Fox’s guess-that-song game show Beat Shazam (0.6, 2.58M) ended its season on a steady note. It served as an amuse-bouche to the moves of So You Think You Can Dance (0.5, 2.27M), which also matched last week’s ratings.

The soapiness of Bachelor in Paradise led into the Eva Longoria-produced drama Grand Hotel (0.5, 2.60M), which was steady week over week. The duo gave ABC the overall win in both metrics.

American Ninja Warrior (0.8, 4.45M) continued to flex its muscle for NBC, climbing a tenth. The two-hour telecast led into Dateline (0.5, 3.17M), which dipped two-tenths from last week

At the CW, Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2, 930,000) held steady as did Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 1.24M), which returned after a week off. The musical comedy I Ship It (0.1, 430K) made its on-air premiere from the digital world to soft numbers.