‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Premiere Tops Monday Ratings; ‘Beat Shazam’ Ticks Up

Summer romance is still in the air after the finale of ABC’s The Bachelorette, with the premiere of the network’s Bachelor in Paradise winning Monday night with a 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.37 million viewers. The two-hour debut of the reality series topped the ratings from a year ago by 18% and tied its highest-rated telecast from two years ago.

The rest of broadcasters’ primetime programming was pretty stable. On NBC, American Ninja Warrior (0.8, 4.6M) held steady and was the night’s most-watched program. Also maintaining their levels were CBS’ reality dating romp Love Island (0.4, 2.08M) and fresh episodes of the CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 1.24M) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2, 940,000).

Meanwhile, Fox’s Beat Shazam (0.6, 2.55M) moved up a tenth from last week, bringing So You Think You Can Dance (0.5, 1.97M) with it. NBC’s newsmag Dateline (0.6, 3.51M) was even. The only show that saw a dip Monday with ABC’s Grand Hotel (0.5, 2.62M), which slipped a tenth after wavering in ratings since its debut.

Overall, ABC took the top spot for Monday ratings-wise and finished second to NBC in viewers.