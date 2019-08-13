Awkwafina To Star In ‘The Last Adventure of Constance Verity’ Film Adaptation At Legendary

Awkwafina has signed on to star in The Last Adventure of Constance Verity, a film adaptation based on the fantasy adventure novel written by A. Lee Martinez. Legendary picked up film rights and is adapting it from a spec by John Raffo.

The project could be a potential franchise-starring vehicle for Awkwafina, who recently received rave reviews for her performance in Lulu Wang’s The Farewell. The follow-up novel, Constance Verity Saves the World, was released last summer, and Martinez is currently writing the third book.

Jon Shestack, producer behind such films as Air Force One, Dan in Real Life, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, and Before I Fall, is producing the pic. He brought the project to Raffo and attached Awkwafina. Jon Silk is overseeing production alongside Jay Ashenfelter on behalf of Legendary.

First published in 2016 via Saga Press, the story centers on Constance Verity who, for mysterious reasons, was thrust into a battle with the supernatural from the moment she was born and has been saving the world from disaster ever since. Now Connie is exhausted and wants to sample what she has missed out on — a boyfriend, a normal job, best friends — but it’s not easy to walk away from a life of adventure when in fact you are the chosen one.

Awkwafina is truly having a banner year. She was just announced as part of the cast of Disney’s Phase 4 Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and has upcoming Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level, Ryan Murphy’s The Prom adaptation starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, the Tate Taylor-directed Breaking News In Yuba County, and Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action remake directed by Rob Marshall.

Awkwafina is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Schreck Rose.

Raffo, whose writing credits include The Relic and Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, is repped by APA and attorney Tanya Mallean. Martinez is repped by Gersh Agency and CookeMcDermid Literary Management.