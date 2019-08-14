‘Awkwafina’: Jennifer Esposito To Recur On Comedy Central Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Boys‘ Jennifer Esposito is set for a recurring role on Comedy Central’s upcoming series Awkwafina, starring the multi-hyphenate Crazy Rich Asians star.

Written by Awkwafina, Karey Dornetto (SMILF) and Teresa Hsiao (Family Guy) and directed by Lucia Aniello (Broad City), Awkwafina stars writer-actor-rapper Awkwafina as a twentysomething living in Queens, striving for a larger-than-life existence while living with her father (BD Wong) and grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn).

Esposito will play Brenda, an art teacher who catches Wally’s (Wong) interest at a single-parent support group.

Awkwafina executive produces with Dornetto, Aniello, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First. Hsiao is co-executive producer.

Esposito plays Agent Susan Raynor in Amazon series The Boys and will next be seen on the big screen in Mary with Gary Oldman and Emily Mortimer, set to hit theaters October 11. Esposito played the sister to Dominic West’s character in The Affair, and was a series regular on NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative, Blue Bloods and Mistresses. She also starred in the Oscar-winning film Crash as well as Spike Lee’s Summer of Sam. Esposito is repped by Carissa Stewart at GSA Entertainment and CESD New York.

