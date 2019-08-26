AT&T Telecom Unit Chief John Donovan Sets Retirement Date

John Donovan, whose 11-year AT&T tenure was capped with a two-year run as CEO of telecom unit AT&T Communications, plans to retire on October 1.

The communications segment is AT&T’s biggest division, serving some 100 million mobile, broadband and pay-TV cistomers in the U.S., as well as millions of business customers.

AT&T said it would replace Donovan, who joined the company as Chief Technology Officer in 2008, “soon.”

John Donovan M Stan Reaves/Shutterstock

The exec’s departure comes as the company works to combine and organize its sprawling asset portfolio and pay down debt. It also has been in the midst of a rebranding effort for “skinny bundle” TV service AT&T Now, formerly known as DirecTV Now. The company has also announced a pilot launch of AT&T TV, a new bundled service that the company expects to be a centerpiece of its TV efforts. Wall Street analysts and company observers have noted the wide range — some would call it a glut — of pay-TV offerings, spanning DirecTV satellite, U-verse cable, mobile offering AT&T Watch and now the two internet-delivered bundles.

Earlier this summer, Donovan promised AT&T TV would “radically reshape what your concept of television is.” Stephenson has called it the “workhorse” of the stable.

“JD is a terrific leader and a tech visionary who helped drive AT&T’s leadership in connecting customers, from our 5G, fiber and FirstNet buildouts, to new products and platforms, to setting the global standard for software-defined networks,” Stephenson said in the official announcement. “He led the way in encouraging his team to continuously innovate and develop their skill sets for the future. We greatly appreciate his many contributions to our company’s success and his untiring dedication to serving customers and making our communities better. JD is a good friend, and I wish him and his family all the best in the years ahead.”

Added Donovan, “It’s been my honor to lead AT&T Communications during a period of unprecedented innovation and investment in new technology that is revolutionizing how people connect with their worlds,” said John Donovan. “I’m looking forward to the future – spending more time with my family and watching with pride as the AT&T team continues to set the pace for the industry.”