‘Atlanta’ Renewed For Fourth Season By FX

FX has handed an early fourth-season renewal to its Emmy and Golden Globe-winning hit comedy series Atlanta. The news was announced today as part of FX’s presentation at the TCA summer press tour. Production of season 3 (previously announced) and four, both eight episodes each, is scheduled to begin next spring.

“What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” said by Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. “This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”

Created by and starring Donald Glover, Atlanta is executive produced by Glover, Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, Stephen Glover and Hiro Murai. Atlanta is produced by FX Productions.

In the second season, “Atlanta Robbin’ Season”, two cousins work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families. “Earn Marks” (Glover) is a young manager trying to get his cousin’s career off the ground. “Alfred Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry) is a new hot rapper trying to understand the line between real life and street life. “Darius” (Lakeith Stanfield) is Alfred’s right-hand man and visionary. “Van” (Zazie Beetz) is Earn’s best friend and the mother of Earn’s daughter.

Through its first two seasons, Atlanta has won five Emmy Awards as well as two Golden Globe Awards, two AFI awards, Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP and Critics’ Choice Awards.